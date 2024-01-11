West Bancorporation Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,816,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,945,000 after purchasing an additional 452,511 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,070,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,910,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,689,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.03. 566,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,918. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,751,950. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

