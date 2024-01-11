West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,038. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

