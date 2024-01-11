Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 728.9% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WSTRF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,026. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 748.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.