Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WTHVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 9,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

