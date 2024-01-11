Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WTHVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 9,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Westhaven Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31.
Westhaven Gold Company Profile
