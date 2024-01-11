Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total value of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

