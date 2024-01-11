Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 64.1% in December

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the December 15th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 450,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $778,430.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 319,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $89,386.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,041,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,566.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 274,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $87,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Featured Articles

