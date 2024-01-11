Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.37. 535,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,643,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $727.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

