Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 219,819 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $11.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $584.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

