Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,977 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 219,819 shares.The stock last traded at $11.73 and had previously closed at $11.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Read Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT Stock Performance
Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.