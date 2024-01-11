Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wienerberger Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.60. 586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wienerberger
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.