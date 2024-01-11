Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $198.08

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.08, but opened at $205.62. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $200.73, with a volume of 93,675 shares trading hands.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,319 shares of company stock worth $4,400,492. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

