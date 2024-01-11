Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 262.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 1.1 %

WTKWY traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.72. 7,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,304. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $105.55 and a one year high of $146.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

