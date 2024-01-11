Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Shares Acquired by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 114.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 38.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group Profile

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

