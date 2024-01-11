Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $206.50. 223,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.85. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $216.57.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
