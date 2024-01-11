Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.00. 16,304,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,776,172. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

