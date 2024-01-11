Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,479 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. 642,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

