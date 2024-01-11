Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 538,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

