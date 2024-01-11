Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after buying an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after buying an additional 503,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MBB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.51. The company had a trading volume of 630,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,797. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

