Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 425,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,805. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.