Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGLT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.94. 793,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,086. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

