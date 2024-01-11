Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,078 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Myecfo LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 36,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 615.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 157,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GNMA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 4,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,678. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.76. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

