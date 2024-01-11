Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in December

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Stock Performance
Workspace Group stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.
Workspace Group Company Profile
