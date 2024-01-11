Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in December

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Workspace Group stock remained flat at $5.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.