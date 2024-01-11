Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline Trading Down 4.2 %

WRDLY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Worldline has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

