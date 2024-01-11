Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Worldline Trading Down 4.2 %
WRDLY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 38,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. Worldline has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $24.26.
About Worldline
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 6 largest healthcare REITs to buy and how to invest
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 7 best bank stocks to invest in ahead of rising interest rates
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.