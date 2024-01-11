WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 307.7% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WXXWY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 186,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,857. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. WuXi Biologics has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $18.76.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

See Also

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

