Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 6,083.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Xcelerate Stock Up 0.5 %

Xcelerate stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 160,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,886. Xcelerate has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Xcelerate Company Profile

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

