Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 6,083.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Xcelerate Stock Up 0.5 %
Xcelerate stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 160,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,886. Xcelerate has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
Xcelerate Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcelerate
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to trade options if you believe a big price move is coming
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 stocks to watch as mortgage rates fall
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Xcelerate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcelerate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.