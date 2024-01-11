XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCF) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

XD Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDNCFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the December 15th total of 718,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

XD Price Performance

OTCMKTS XDNCF remained flat at $2.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17. XD has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17.

About XD



XD Inc, an investment holding company, develops, publishes, operates, and distributes mobile and web games in Mainland China and internationally. The company also operates TapTap, a platform for gamers and game developers, as well as provides information services. its game portfolio comprises online games and premium games.

