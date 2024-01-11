XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is Kailix Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Kailix Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. XPO accounts for about 8.7% of Kailix Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kailix Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of XPO worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Down 1.8 %

XPO stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.63. 257,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,633. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.20.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.