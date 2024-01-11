XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in XPO were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth approximately $191,956,000. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth approximately $34,825,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 42.1% during the second quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,614,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,915 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Report on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.