Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2024

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMCY traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 23,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,289. Yamaha has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

About Yamaha

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.