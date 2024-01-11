Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,523,200 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the December 15th total of 2,403,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,609.3 days.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

Yamaha Motor stock remained flat at $8.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

