Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OTCMKTS YARIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,259. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

