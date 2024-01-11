Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a growth of 1,770.4% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on YLLXF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 550 ($7.01) to GBX 658 ($8.39) in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Liberum Capital cut shares of Yellow Cake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Yellow Cake Stock Up 4.1 %

Yellow Cake Company Profile

YLLXF traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 46,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,645. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

