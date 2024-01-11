York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 30,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,981% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.
York Traditions Bank Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.
About York Traditions Bank
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than York Traditions Bank
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Bitcoin Breakthrough: SEC approves Bitcoin ETFs
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 4 reasons to buy the dip in KB Home
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.