York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 30,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,981% from the average daily volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

York Traditions Bank Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96.

About York Traditions Bank

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

