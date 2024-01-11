Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

UDR Price Performance

UDR stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 38,722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in UDR by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in UDR by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 51,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. UDR’s payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.