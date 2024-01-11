Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

