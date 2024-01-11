Zacks Research Comments on EQT Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EQT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

