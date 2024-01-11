Zacks Research Comments on EQT Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQT
EQT Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. EQT has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EQT
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.