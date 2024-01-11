Zacks Research Comments on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teleflex in a report released on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.90.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $248.50 on Thursday. Teleflex has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.71 and its 200 day moving average is $222.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

