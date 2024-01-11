Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.50 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.