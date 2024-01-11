Zacks Research Weighs in on Alkermes plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million.
View Our Latest Report on Alkermes
Alkermes Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Alkermes Company Profile
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alkermes
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- WD-40 Company Stock: Reversal with room to run
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Scotts Miracle-Gro: Becoming favorite among agricultural stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- AstraZeneca: Rebound in 2024 with double-digit earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.