Zacks Research Weighs in on Alkermes plc’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.18 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Alkermes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,889,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,641,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after acquiring an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

