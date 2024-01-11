Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after buying an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,750,000 after buying an additional 936,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

