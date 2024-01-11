Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Shares Down 6.9%

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.75 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.50 ($1.04). Approximately 49,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 8,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.12).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Zinc Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -905.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 88.24.

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

