ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.65. ZKH Group shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 19,970 shares.

ZKH Group Stock Up 2.7 %

ZKH Group Company Profile

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

