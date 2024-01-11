Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $17,832,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $198.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

