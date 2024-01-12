10,665 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,066,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

DFAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.54. 302,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,288. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

