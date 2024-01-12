11,892 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.7% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $294.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

