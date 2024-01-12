11,894 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 857.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.68. 957,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 10.3%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

