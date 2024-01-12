13,810 Shares in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) Purchased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in U-Haul by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in U-Haul by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in U-Haul by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U-Haul Stock Performance

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.09. 27,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.46. U-Haul Holding has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.10.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.40). U-Haul had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 132,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.43 per share, with a total value of $6,946,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 192,863 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,807.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised U-Haul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

