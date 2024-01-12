1,422 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Purchased by MWA Asset Management

MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $170.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $170.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

