15,336 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VGK stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $64.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

