16,287 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,036.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.9 %

WBD opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.