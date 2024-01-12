1,905 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.